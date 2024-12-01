Fubara Vows To Defend Rivers Mandate, Offers Advice To Residents

Share

Governor of Rivers State, Siminialayi Fubara had said he will continue to defend the mandate freely given to him by the people of the state.

Fubara made this vow on Saturday at the Funeral Service of late Mrs Erefori Basi Maeba, mother of Senator Lee Maeba, former representative of Rivers South-East Senatorial District in the National Assembly at Luuwa Community in Khana Local Government Area of the State.

According to him, the interest of the people was important to his administration.

“The government under our watch will continue to make and take the interest of our people very important.

“We will not play or jeopardize this support and this mandate that you are giving to us, we will defend it and we will make you proud,” Fubara said.

He added that nothing would surpass the eternal gains of living quality and exemplary life because it would leave an enduring positive impact on society.

He urged people to spend more time in endeavours that contribute to advancing society, help individuals and promote peace at all times.

