Fubara Vows Not To Surrender His Mandate Despite Intimidation

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has vowed not to surrender his mandate and the progress of the state despite the acts of intimidation, blackmail, and deliberate sabotage against him.

The Governor who spoke while declaring open the 115th and 116th combined Quarterly General Meeting of Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers in Port Harcourt, also raised the alarm that his administration was being sabotaged.

While noting that he would continue to push for the equitable development of the state, he stressed that no level of sabotage from some quarters against his administration would force him to abandon the mandate Rivers people gave him to serve,

.

Fubara also said that although the state is passing through a trying time, he remains committed to serving the state with humility, sincerity of purpose, and accountability.

He said: “Although these are trying times, let us not forget that Rivers State is our collective inheritance, presently under my watch, to protect, defend and advance it as the Governor.

“I assure you that I will not fail in this responsibility nor will I surrender our mandate and progress to intimidation, blackmail, and deliberate sabotage. I reaffirm my earlier statement and recommit myself to the path of peace as there is nothing to gain in a State of needless crisis.”

The governor added: “We will also take deliberate steps to unlock the entrepreneurial spirit among our teeming unemployed youths through viable initiatives on skills development, entrepreneurship training, and targeted investments in commercial agriculture,” he said.

Fubara also urged Nigerians to have faith in the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who he noted has shown determination to lift the country economically.

The Governor urged traditional rulers to be upright, have integrity, and strive not to compromise their neutrality while enjoining them to be courageous to speak truth to power so that they do not lose their moral authority and legitimacy before their people.

Fubara said: “We must all be worried about the plight of our youths, especially those in rural communities, most of whom are poor, neglected, and almost forgotten in the government’s development plans, policies, and actions.

“As we all know, no human society can progress without peace and security. I will therefore urge you to continue to work tirelessly for the preservation of peace and security to attract sustainable development to your communities.”

In his address, the Chairman of Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers, Sergeant Chidi Awuse declared the firm support of the council to the administration of Fubara, who he noted was elected as the best and trusted to lead the State.

House also called on troublemakers who want to see the state in crisis to cease the acts and allow the governor to concentrate on governance.