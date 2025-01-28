Fubara Vows Not To Be Power-Drunk As He Turns 50

Share

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has vowed not to be drunk with power or allow the benefits that come with holding a lofty position in government to change him, assuring that he will remain committed to transform the State to meet the dream of Rivers people.

Fubara made this remark at Government House in Port Harcourt on Tuesday morning when some leaders, elders and critical stakeholders of the state paid him a birthday visit to celebrate him as he attains 50 years at

The Governor explained that he had never subscribed to celebrating birthdays but seeing leaders of the State gather to celebrate him pulled out tears of joy from his eyes.

Fubara said: “I want to say that I will still be the Fubara that you know; power will not change me. I will still make sure that what I hold dear in life remains, which is God and my respect for people. I will continue to maintain it.

“Power will come, power will go, but I will still remain the Fubara that you know. With your support, that Rivers State that we all yearn for, we will definitely, even if we don’t get it completely, we will put those things in place that will channel and drive us to that Rivers State with your support.”

“That is the only thing that I know I can assure you. I will not do anything, act in any manner that will bring disgrace to myself or to everyone of you that have decided and ready to sacrifice everything for us.

“This morning is a birthday morning. It is not a morning to discuss politics. It is a morning to say I am happy, I am 50 years, according to you. But the most important thing is: I am celebrating my Golden Jubilee. It means that I have joined the league of the old men from today.”

Fubara, on behalf of his wife, Lady Valerie and family, expressed gratitude to God for divine grace, and thanked all the leaders who made sacrifices to be in attendance so early to wish him well.

In his speech, former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, said regardless of who a kingmaker is, as soon as the king is crowned, such person must give way to the king to perform his duties.

Secondus, however, regretted that the immediate past Governor, Barr. Nyesom Wike, who styled himself as kingmaker continues to do things to distract the king.

He noted that amidst the brewing crisis, Rivers people, and indeed, Nigerians have come to admire and love the character of steel, fear and total trust in God that Governor Fubara has demonstrated, including forging unity, and inclusivity, which are evidence of his mandate as divine.

In his remark, former governor of Rivers State, Sir Celestine Omehia, thanked God for installing Fubara, who has become a deliverer of the State and its people from the hands of those bent on destroying Rivers State.

He said, it is, therefore, worthwhile to celebrate such a patient and meticulous leader, loved by all Nigerians on his 50th birthday because he has continued to prioritize the interest of the State and protect it.

The former Governor recounted the strength of faith in God that Governor Fubara has demonstrated, enjoyed divine direction in governance, and pledged the continued support of Rivers people to ensure the success of his administration.

