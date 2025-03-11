Fubara Vows Full Implementation Of S’Court Judgment

Share

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to fully implement the Supreme Court judgment, assuring that his government will strictly adhere to the court ruling.

Governor Fubara gave this assurance in Port Harcourt during the inauguration of the New Judges’ Quarters, built by his administration in the Old GRA area of the state capital.

The governor emphasized that no personal ambition or political dispute should take precedence over the collective peace and stability of Rivers State.

He reiterated that his government is willing to make any necessary sacrifices to ensure peace and progress in the state.

Fubara’s statement comes amid ongoing political tensions in Rivers, underscoring his administration’s stance on upholding the rule of law while prioritizing the welfare of the people.

