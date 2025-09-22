Fubara Visits Tinubu, Says He’ll Be Working Peacefully With Wike

The reinstated Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, on Monday was at the Presidential Villa to brief President Bola Tinubu following his resumption in office after a six-month emergency rule in the state.

Governor Fubara, who spoke with newsmen after the meeting, said he came to thank the President. He added that peace has returned to the state and that he would be working with his principal (Nyesom Wike).

Asked why he came to see the President, Fubara said, “You’re aware that suspension was lifted midnight 17th, and I came in on the 19th.

“Ideally, it’s proper for me to see Mr President and to tell him that I’m back, and I’ve also resumed my responsibility as the Governor of Rivers State.

“It’s not much. It’s a father-son discussion, telling him thank you, and the areas where, if at all, there should be any issue for him to guide me properly so we don’t be in any situation of crisis. That’s all.”

On what the President told him, he said, “What did he say to me? He advised me on what to do and how to go on.”

Asked whether the pervading peace in the state could not be described as only on paper, he said, “I don’t know what you mean by if this is a paper peace. As far as I’m concerned, we have made peace. Fubara and his principal are working together.”