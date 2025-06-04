Fubara Visits Tinubu In Lagos

Share

The suspended governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, on Tuesday visited President Bola Tinubu in his Lagos residence.

The President Special Adviser on Information and strategy, Bayo Onanuga posted photos of the duo during the meeting.

“Governor Sim Fubara of Rivers, now on suspension from office, visited President Bola Tinubu in Lagos on Tuesday,” Onanuga stated.

However, details of what transpired during the visit have yet to be known.

The visit came months after Tinubu suspended Fubara, his deputy, Ngozi Odu, and members of the Rivers State House of Assembly over a protracted political crisis rocking the state.

The impasse in the coastal state began owing to a power tussle between Fubara and his successor, Nyesom Wike, who is now the Minister of the FCT.

