Amid the ongoing rift between the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike and Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, the Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, on Saturday, paid a courtesy visit to the governor who doubles as the Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum.

Speaking during his visit to the Government House in Bauchi, Governor Fubara expressed his commitment to work harmoniously with Governor Mohammed, to reposition the party for progress.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that despite last week’s heated exchange between the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, and Governor Mohammed.

Governor Fubara emphasized the cordial relationship between Rivers and Bauchi states under Mohammed’s leadership and reassured his dedication to fostering unity within the PDP.

The Governor disclosed this during a condolence visit to Bauchi State to sympathize with Mohammed over the passing of his stepmother, Hajia Hauwa Mohammed.

“As a state, we have always worked together with the Bauchi Government, and we remain committed to this partnership. As the Deputy Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, I am here to demonstrate our strong working relationship,” Fubara said.

He further emphasized the need for bold decisions to correct the challenges within the party, saying, “It is time to take a strong stance and ensure that things are done rightly within the PDP. Leadership demands courage, and we are ready to take the necessary steps for progress.” Governor Fubara extended his condolences to the Bauchi State First Family, acknowledging the irreplaceable void left by the loss. He prayed for divine comfort and strength for the family while asking God to grant the soul of the deceased eternal rest. “The vacuum created by the loss of your stepmother can only be filled by Allah. May He provide the family with the comfort needed to bear this loss,” Fubara added. In his response, Governor Bala Mohammed expressed gratitude to Fubara for the visit, describing it as a testament to the close bond between the two leaders. “I am deeply appreciative of your visit, which underscores our shared values and commitment. Rivers State has always stood with us, and we will continue to work together for justice, equity, and truth,” Mohammed said. Governor Mohammed praised Fubara’s leadership and his efforts to reclaim the political structure of the PDP in Rivers State. He also commended the support extended to Fubara by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party. “With all the PDP Governors rallying together, we will minimize rancour and focus on strengthening the party. We stand ready to support Governor Fubara in his leadership role to advance the PDP agenda,” Mohammed assured.

