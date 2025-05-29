Fubara Urges Rivers People To Thank Tinubu For Intervention

Share

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has called on the people of the state, especially his supporters, to express gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his swift and decisive intervention in the state’s prolonged political crisis.

Speaking during a meeting with leaders and stakeholders of the Simplified Movement in Port Harcourt on Thursday, as part of events marking his second year in office, Fubara said Tinubu’s action helped avert a descent into anarchy and restored hope for democratic governance in the state.

“I want to assure you that the issues will soon be resolved, and you will return to your offices — not just in the Executive arm, but also the Legislative arm,” the governor said. “I believe that the strong relationships we had before will return, and we will begin to work together again for the progress of Rivers State. What is important is for us to have a forgiving spirit.”

Fubara acknowledged that the peace and reconciliation process was already underway and urged his supporters to fully commit to it in the interest of the state.

“We are already in the peace process. I want you to thank Mr President for his timely intervention to salvage the situation and stabilise the polity. If not for him, the story today would have been different. He acted with wisdom at the right time,” he added.

The governor also expressed personal gratitude to President Tinubu and to other national leaders who appealed for the president’s intervention.

“We must come down from our high horses and subject ourselves to the peace process. What matters is the collective interest of Rivers people, not personal egos or positions.”

Reflecting on his administration’s performance, Fubara said the political crisis had overshadowed several achievements that would have been showcased during the second anniversary. However, he assured that his government would bounce back stronger, more united, and committed to delivering the dividends of democracy to the people.

He acknowledged the anger and disappointment expressed by some individuals during the crisis but pleaded for understanding and forgiveness.

“If I have disappointed anyone in the way I handled the situation, I apologise. My decisions were guided by the need to protect the peace and stability of Rivers State.”

Governor Fubara also revealed ongoing reconciliation efforts with his predecessor and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Chief Nyesom Wike.

“There is no reason why there will not be peace between me and my Oga,” Fubara said. “We are meeting. We will reconcile. There will be peace.”

He reaffirmed his commitment to serving the people with humility and respect, noting: “One important thing in life is respect. I want to earn the respect of the people, not force it on them. I’m with you completely.”

The governor concluded by thanking Rivers people and Nigerians at large for standing by him during the political turbulence, acknowledging their loyalty, patience, and prayers.

