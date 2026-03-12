Fubara Urges Rivers People To Prioritize Eye Health

The Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara (KSC), has urged residents to prioritize eye health and get screened for glaucoma to prevent avoidable loss of sight.

The governor made the call on Thursday, March 12, 2026, at the Government House, Port Harcourt, in a goodwill message to mark World Glaucoma Day.

He described glaucoma, which affects over 75 million people globally, with nearly 50% unaware they have the condition, as a leading cause of irreversible blindness worldwide. He stressed that early detection is key to preventing vision loss.

“I encourage everyone, especially those over 40 years of age or with a family history of vision impairment, to visit any of our healthcare facilities and get their eyes checked.

“My administration is committed to improving healthcare in Rivers State. We will continue supporting initiatives that promote eye health and reduce preventable blindness.

“Let’s unite for a glaucoma-free Rivers State. Protect your sight, it’s priceless. Happy World Glaucoma Day,” he added.

World Glaucoma Day, celebrated annually on March 12, is dedicated to raising awareness about glaucoma, often referred to as the “silent thief of sight”, because it can progress without noticeable symptoms until significant vision loss occurs.