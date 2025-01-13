Fubara Urges Religious Leaders To Preach Peace, Unity In Rivers

Share

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has appealed to religious leaders in the state to preach the message of peace, love, unity and tolerance rather than use their platform to attack or cast aspersion on people.

Fubara spoke at the Inter-denominational Thanksgiving Service held in commemoration of the 2025 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Chaplaincy, Catholic Institute of West Africa (CIWA), Rumuibekwe, in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area on Sunday.

He said that it is more rewarding to celebrate the military and members of the security agencies for their contributions and sacrifices while they are alive, and not just when they are dead.

Fubara said: “Let me also appeal to all the religious leaders in this State, please, your pulpit should be a place to talk about peace, progress; talk about the unity of the people of Rivers State.

“It shouldn’t be an opportunity for people to cast aspersions, abuse people, say all sorts of things. And more worrisome is that it is in the house of God. Please, I want to beg you (the churches)… with due respect… you need to stop it… If I start shooting out of order, drag the microphone from me.”

He said it was unfair, to only remember fallen heroes, as the yearly Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration represents, but to also put in place a more enduring measure of acknowledging and celebrating officers and men in active service for their gallantry.

Fubara, therefore, assured that his administration would do everything possible within its powers to make life better for officers and men involved in various security operations, including legionnaires and survivors of fallen heroes within the State.

He said, “But I want to say that our government will not be a government that will put its energy only in remembering the late soldiers, and those who have died in the course of defending this country.

“I want to change the narrative a bit. We want to also support, strongly, those people that they have left behind so that they will know what the government and the good people of Rivers State did for them. Let it also be that people will be remembered by the government for making the right decision for them and helping them develop to be something great in our country.

“We want to assure the legionnaires on whose instance this occasion is centred. We want to assure the Armed Forces that this government will continue to do its best to protect the lives of our people and to take the welfare of our people seriously.

“At the end of the day, it is about the people, and the people should come first. We want to assure you that those things we have promised, which I believe we have met a good number of them; however if there is anyone that we have not done, we will do it to make sure that you are not remembered after your death, but that while you are alive, you also enjoy yourself in the right way.”

Fubara recalled that the 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day was marked when his administration and the entire State were going through a lot of storm, but asserted that it is a lot different in 2025 because everybody looks brighter, and fresher, with the outlook of his administration more better, bigger, stronger and comfortable steering the affairs of State.

Fubara said: “This year is a special year. A special year because God has been with us, God has helped us in several ways. God has also promised us that there will be total peace on every side, and our projection for this year will be as we declared it: ‘Inclusive Growth and Development’, more especially on human capital development.

“We can only achieve this in an environment where there is peace; an environment where there is law and order. That is where the security agencies come in.

“We want to appeal to you, we do not care about the means of your appointment; we are not bordered on the ethnic group you are coming from; what we request from you is to consider the interest of this State as more important.

“Know that if anything goes wrong in this State, it affects Nigeria. That is the truth! So, work as a professional, support us to make sure that those things that we ought to do and do rightly are done for the interest of the good people of Rivers State and Nigeria at large.”

In his homily, the Chaplain of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Chaplaincy, Catholic Institute of West Africa (CIWA), Very Reverend Monsignor Pius Kii, spoke on the theme, “Remembrance”, and emphasised the importance of rendering worthy services, to God, society and humanity, because they do not go unnoticed by God who recompense justly.

