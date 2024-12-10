Share

Fubara Urges Politicians To Advance Rivers Interest With Politics

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has called on politicians to stop restricting politics to only satisfy private or sectional interests but to advance the general welfare and development of Rivers people.

Fubara gave this advice at the inauguration of Okocha Road and Spurs in Rumuolumeni Community, which took place at Okocha Road Junction, Nkpor Road, Rumuolumeni in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area.

He explained that the benefits of politics and the focus of government should not only be to identify supporters from non-supporters for favours but to also address the needs of the people.

Fubara said, “My advice is: politics is not all about who is supporting you or who is against you. Politics should also include attending to the needs of the people. At this time, if I were an evil person, I would say, ‘I wouldn’t come here’, considering the nature and the location of this place.

“But, because it is our duty in government to provide services, and protect lives and property, we have to come to make sure that our people here are happy. It is not about me. It is about the government.

“The government should be caring. The purpose of government is to put smiles on the faces of our people.”

Fubara, who spoke on the project, explained that after the Presidential Election in 2023, there was a need to assuage the heightened anxiety among supporters in the area in order to secure favourable votes for his governorship election.

He said: “We needed to do everything to make sure that we were very comfortable in my own election. The people of this community are major visitors, and this community has a very big voting strength.

“Our supporters, at that time, approached them, spoke to them, and they saw reasons to support us in our election. So, what I am doing here today is to say ‘thank you’ for believing in us.

“Thank you for supporting us. Thank you for also standing by us. The little we can do is to make your lives better, which is why this road is very significant to us because it removes tears from the faces of the people living here.

“It was a terrible road. The living conditions here were unimaginable, but to the glory of God today, those things are now history. You can see joy on the faces of the people here. Moreover, the residents who are majorly non-indigenes are also happy.”

The governor assured that his administration will address the other requests made on behalf of the community by the Chairman of the Local Government Council, stressing that immediate action will be taken to attend to the other adjoining streets in deplorable situations to make them motorable.

He also directed the Commissioner for Education to immediately visit the Community Secondary School in the area and take necessary steps to ensure a reconstruction that will accommodate more students.

Fubara stated that the people of Obio/Akpor will in a few days see the inauguration of the very important Okania/Ogbogoro Road project, saying: “We are not ending there. We are already at the roofing stage of what will be the first General Hospital in Obio/Akpor Local Government.

“You also have a modern Psychiatric Hospital to address issues of mental illness, and drug abuse and provide other services that will be available there. So, you can see that our projects are not limited to roads, but to other things that will bring better life to our people,” he added.

The former lawmaker representing Rivers East Senatorial District, Senator John Azuta-Mbata, who performed the inauguration stated that Governor Fubara is the king in the hearts of Rivers people that he has incubated with his humane leadership.

He said: “Our people gravitate towards you effortlessly. Despite the vicissitude and the vagaries of the politics of our State, you have continued to perform your duty and do your job.

“You have continued to implement projects. You have refused to be distracted by all the legal and political unrighteousness. The government of Rivers State, under your able leadership, has proven once more that you are committed and that you are dedicated to doing all that is within your power to ensure that the welfare and security of our people are guaranteed.”

