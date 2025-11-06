Fubara Urges Motorists To Ensure Road Safety Beyond Ember Months

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has called on motorists to make road safety a daily responsibility rather than limiting safety consciousness to the “ember months.”

The governor made the appeal while flagging off the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Ember Months Road Safety Campaign during a town hall meeting in Port Harcourt. He emphasized that road safety on both land and waterways requires collective responsibility throughout the year.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Benibo Anabraba, Fubara said every citizen has a duty to ensure safe roads to prevent avoidable accidents and loss of lives.

“It is worrisome that a season meant for joy and celebration has become associated with tragedies that could be avoided,” he said. “The FRSC’s campaign helps to promote behavioural change and a culture of safety among all road users.”

The governor commended the theme of this year’s campaign, “Take Responsibility for Your Safety: Stop Distracted Driving,” describing it as a timely reminder for motorists to be more cautious and considerate.

Fubara noted that as a riverine state, Rivers includes water transport operators—such as canoe and boat drivers—among its “road users.” He urged them to avoid negligence, drunk driving, and overspeeding to prevent accidents on waterways.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to investing in infrastructure and safety initiatives, while pledging continuous partnership with the FRSC and transport unions to reduce fatalities on the roads.

“Our citizens are our greatest asset,” he said. “We shall continue to work with all stakeholders to ensure their safety on our roads and waterways.”

Earlier, the Corps Marshal of the FRSC, Shehu Mohammed, said the 2025 theme was chosen to inspire behavioural change among motorists.

He disclosed that between January and September 2025, Nigeria recorded 7,715 road traffic crashes, representing a 10.04 percent increase compared to 7,011 in the same period in 2024 with 3,915 deaths recorded, up from 3,811 in the previous year.

He said Rivers State was deliberately chosen for 2025 campaign due to its status as one of Nigeria’s busiest transportation hubs.