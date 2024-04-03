Fubara To Tackle Healthcare Corruption, Plans Health Tourism

The Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has declared his readiness to tackle the corruption and poor management prevalent in the state’s healthcare system.

Fubara, who spoke to newsmen in Government House, Port Harcourt, said that his administration is focused on improving the state’s healthcare infrastructure, particularly at the primary level.

The governor also pledged to make Rivers a first-choice medical tourism destination in Nigeria and Africa based on the current upgrade of healthcare facilities across the State.

Fubara identified some challenges that have frustrated the smooth delivery of healthcare services in the State and promised to tackle them.

According to the governor, apart from

the construction, renovation and upgrade of primary healthcare centres across the State, the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital (RSUTH) has improved in personnel training and the establishment of critical units that boast of modern equipment to deliver sterling expertise services to patients.

He said: “With all these on ground, it is evident that the primary challenges in our healthcare system are more with inadequate manpower, corruption, indiscipline and ineffective management.

“We will deal with all identified challenges and ensure that the healthcare system functions optimally to deliver affordable and efficient services to all citizens of the State…

He added: “We are proud of our modest achievements in the health sector, particularly in the construction of primary healthcare centres. We are also supporting the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital to perform optimally. Do not also forget the contributory healthcare insurance law that we have started implementing.

“I assure you that we will complete all the ongoing healthcare infrastructure projects that we have around the state.”