Fubara To Swear In Five Commissioners-Designate Wednesday

The Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, will on Wednesday swear in five commissioners-designate screened and confirmed by the State House of Assembly.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Governor Fubara submitted a list of nine commissioner nominees to the State Assembly for screening and confirmation as the members of the State Executive Council (SEC).

However, the Assembly-led by Martin Amaewhule confirmed five out of the nine commissioner nominees on Monday, March 9.

The State lawmakers cited issues including poor performance, inconsistencies in their documentation and petitions reportedly submitted by constituents against one of the nominees as reasons for not confirming the rest four nominees.

Following the screenung process, the Speaker said the House would transmit a letter to the governor to proceed with the swearing-in of those confirmed

In a statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government on Tuesday, March 10, Dagogo Wokoma, announced that the cleared nominees would be sworn in by the governor at the Government House, Port Harcourt, on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the swearing-in ceremony will take place at the Executive Council Chambers at 1 p.m.

The statement read, “His Excellency, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, the Governor of Rivers State, will on Wednesday, 11 March 2026, swear in the Commissioners-designate already screened and cleared by the State House of Assembly, at the Executive Council Chambers, Government House, Port Harcourt by 1pm.

“They are, Mr. Tonye Belgam, Prof. Temple Nwafor, Dr. Peters Nwogor, Dr. Lekue Kenneth, and Amachree Edward Hart.

“The Commissioner-designate, along with one (1) guest each, is expected to be seated by 12:30 pm.”