Fubara To Rivers People: Remain Peaceful Despite ‘Sounds of War’

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has urged the people of the state to remain united and peaceful despite heightened political tension, noting that his administration will neither be distracted nor cowed by the “sounds of war”.

Governor Fubara who made this plea in his New Year message to the people of Rivers State during the crossover service held at the Chapel of Everlasting Grace, Government House, Port Harcourt, added that in 2026, he would keep relying on prayers, patience and peaceful engagement.

He said that is the guiding principles for leadership and governance in 2026, rather than confrontation, stressing that the state weathered the storm without being overwhelmed.

The governor also reaffirmed his commitment to peace and political maturity in Rivers State, pledging that any support for President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general elections would be anchored on dialogue, mutual understanding, not threats or force..

The governor also said that the survival of Rivers through the period was proof of divine intervention and collective resilience, expressing strong optimism that 2026 would usher in a new phase of stability, renewed focus, and accelerated development.

Fubara reflected on the first two years of his administration, as a challenging and turbulent period with internal pressures that slowed developmental progress, noting that Rivers survived the phase without collapsing, due to divine help and the collective strength of its people.

He expressed optimism that the New Year would bring stability, renewed direction and faster development.

He called on residents of the state to ignore political intimidation and distractions, citing the biblical experience of Prophet Elijah, encouraging the people to focus on the “still small voice” of God instead of being unsettled by threats and provocations.

“We do not have the instrument of war; the only thing we have is our knees, and we will continue to pray to God. Do not be troubled by the sounds of war you are hearing,” Fubara said.

He added that Rivers State was stepping into 2026 with hope, confidence and the assurance that those who trust in God would not be put to shame.

He praised the people of Rivers State and supporters of his administration for their steadfastness, noting that their resilience and loyalty had enabled the government to remain focused and stable in the face of sustained pressure.

Earlier in the service, the Government House Chaplain, Pastor Ogan Barasin, in a sermon titled ‘At Thy Word’ called for total obedience to God in 2026, warning that delayed obedience could result in delayed testimonies.

Barasin called 2026 a year of visible and tangible miracles for those who trust and obey God, while making prayers and prophetic declarations for peace, progress and lasting stability in Rivers State.