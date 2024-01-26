Fubara To Returnee Commissioners: I’ve Nothing Against You

Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara has said that he has nothing against nine commissioners who resigned from his cabinet in the heat of the political crisis that rocked the state, urging them to stand for justice.

The governor, who stated this on Friday shortly after swearing in the nine commissioners into the State Executive Council at Government House in Port Harcourt, urged them to engage in activities for which they will be positively remembered by posterity.

The former commissioners had cited several reasons for resigning their appointments but decided to return on their own to be reabsorbed into the administration.

Fubara enjoined them to uphold and defend the state’s constitution and observed that they had already read the charge as contained in their oath of office.

Fubara swore in the commissioners barely 24 hours after the Supreme Court upheld his victory in the 2023 governorship election, dismissing the petition of Tonye Cole, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The governor said: “I wish you well in your coming back. Stand for justice, and stand for the interests of our dear state. That is the purpose of your appointment and that is the truth.

“I can see how heavy your hearts are. But I assure you that I don’t have anything against any of you. You were caught in between during the crossfire.”

“I will advise that you give your best. Like I said the first time, let this State and posterity remember you for what is good.”