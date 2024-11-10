Fubara To Present 2025 Budget To Oko-Jumbo-Led Assembly

Share

Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, has announced plans to present the 2025 budget to the Victor Oko-Jumbo-led State House of Assembly.

Governor Fubara who made this known on Sunday emphasized the state government’s commitment to collaborating with the Assembly to enhance the lives of residents, pointing to the productive relationship between the executive and legislative branches.

According to him, this cooperation has been evident in the swift screening of nominees and prompt passage of executive bills.

Governor Fubara made these remarks during the official commissioning of two ultra-modern community town halls and the launch of a tertiary scholarship and empowerment programme by the Speaker at Akiama and Aganya communities in Bonny Local Government Area.

Represented by the Chief of Staff, Government House, Edison Ehie, Fubara said, “The government and the people of Rivers State heartily congratulate you and thank you for being a good ambassador of the Ibani Kingdom.

“We assure you that, as the executive arm, while the legislative arm remains independent, we will continue to collaborate to ensure prosperity for our people.

“I thank you, Mr Speaker, for your support to the Rivers State government, as seen in your cooperation.

“The Speaker has facilitated the screening of caretaker committee chairmen, expedited executive requests, and will soon play a vital role in enacting the 2025 budget.”

Fubara added that the Speaker’s focus on constituency projects reflects his role as an elected representative, contrasting it with the inaction of 25 former lawmakers he described as “Abuja-based politicians.”

He said, “Constituency projects are a testament to elected representatives’ commitment to their people.

Meanwhile, the 25 former Assembly members who dismissed themselves have they initiated any projects? Do we see them inspecting or commissioning anything? These are Abuja-based politicians!”

The governor commended the Speaker for establishing the town halls, providing financial empowerment to 100 Bonny indigenes, and awarding tertiary scholarships to 30 Bonny students.

In his remarks, the Speaker thanked the people of Bonny for their support for the 10th Assembly and expressed confidence in his backing of the governor.

He stressed that the Assembly would stay focused despite opposition from “enemies of the state” or the 25 former members. Oko-Jumbo revealed that the 2025 budget would soon be presented to the 10th Assembly and confirmed that Bonny Local Government would be included in upcoming infrastructure projects. He added, “We will continue working tirelessly to ensure Bonny Kingdom’s development. “Many needs remain, but as the Speaker, I assure you that the 2025 budget, which will soon be presented by His Excellency, will include Bonny Local Government.”

