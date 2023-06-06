Fubara To Contractor, UNIPORT Convocation Arena Must Be Delivered Within 60 Days

Siminalaye Fubara, the Governor of Rivers State has instructed the contractor building the University of Port Harcourt’s (UNIPORT) Convocation Arena to expedite work and complete it within the next 60 days.

The Governor who visited the project site unannounced on Monday said his administration values the ongoing project because of its significance for youth development and education.

Speaking at the site, Fubara said, “From what I’m seeing here, the contractor is also assuring that in 60 days he can deliver. We will give him the benefit of the doubt.

“But I need to say clearly that if in 60 days, I visit this project, I don’t see it completed, it’s not going to be easy for the contractor, that’s the truth.

“But I believe from what I have seen the extent of the job that they are doing, I think they’re a bit serious compared to what we saw about two months ago.

“The reason why this project is important to us is this: It has to do with education and youths. You can’t separate education from the youth and one of the objectives of our projects is the development of the youth and the advancement of education.

“So, our coming here is to see it, assess it ourselves and not only from the reports from the ministry but for me to see it.

“It is not business as usual. I had a meeting with them the other day and I told them that even though this contract is not new that does not mean that you go home and sleep.

“You can see that I’m a very punctual person. If I give you nine o’clock, it will be nine o’clock. So, my word to the contractor today is that you’ve assured me that in 60 days you’re going to deliver. There will be serious consequences if I come here by 60 days from today and this job is not ready.”

Meanwhile, Governor Siminalayi Fubara, had yesterday exercised his constitutional responsibility by inaugurating the 10th Rivers State Assembly at the hallowed chambers of the Legislative Complex, Port Harcourt.

The governor cited section 105, subsection 3 of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended which conferred on him the powers to dissolve the previous Assembly (in this case the 9th) and simultaneously proclaim the 10th which will begin by electing principal officers of the house.

He said, “My duty this morning is officially to dissolve the 9th Assembly and inaugurate the 10th Assembly so that you can commence your first session.”

Fubara proclaimed thus: “Whereas it is provided in section 105, subsection 3 of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended. That the person elected as governor shall have the power to issue a proclamation for the holding of the first session of the state assembly immediately after being sworn in.

“Therefore, I, Siminalayi Fubara Governor of Rivers State, in the exercise of the powers bestowed upon me by section 105 subsection 3 as aforesaid, and of all other powers enabling me on that behalf hereby proclaim that the first session of the 10th Rivers State Assembly holds at 10:00 am on this day, Monday the 5th of June, 2023, in the Rivers State House of Assembly Complex, Port Harcourt.”