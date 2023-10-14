Fubara To COAS: Your Men Are Neck Deep In Oil Theft In Rivers

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara has accused the Nigerian Army troops of undermining his administration’s progress in combating oil theft in the state head-on.

Fubara who spoke with the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Taoreed Lagbaja, during his visit to the Government House in Port Harcourt on Friday said the in a state of deep involvement in illicit oil theft operations.

Fubara claimed that the Nigerian Army personnel in the state are impeding the endeavours of his administration to combat oil theft.

He conveyed these concerns to the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Taoreed Lagbaja, during the latter’s visit to the Government House in Port Harcourt on Friday.

The governor asserted that in an attempt to conceal their involvement in the unlawful oil theft enterprise, the Nigerian Army personnel in the state have collaborated with certain oil companies to obstruct the ongoing road construction in Ogba/Egbema Ndoni Local Government Area. This obstruction has allegedly included attacks on the contractors.

He informed the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) that although his administration is exerting its utmost to combat oil theft, his personnel are impeding these endeavours due to potential compromise in certain areas of Ahoada East and Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni Local Government Areas in the state.

Fubara, therefore, called for synergy to fight the compromised officers who are frustrating his administration’s effort to tackle oil theft in the state.

He said, “One special problem that we have here is the issue of illegal oil bunkering. In some parts of the State, in Ahoada East and Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni, most of the bunkering activities, we believe, are subsisting because there is this cooperation between the Army and top oil companies.

“I’m saying this because there is this road we are constructing somewhere in Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni, and each time the contractor approaches this particular company and pleads that they should allow them to go ahead with the job, the military will always come and attack our contractor.”

Governor Fubara detailed his attempts to address the issue, which have been unsuccessful due to the perceived personal interests that the officers have in the illicit business. Consequently, he urged the Chief of Army Staff to take action and bring his men in line.

“Carrying out some assignments with any company does not give any person powers to decide how things should be done for the State. Look into the matter,” the governor added.

In his remarks, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja, said he was in Port Harcourt as part of the visit to formations and units under his command following his assumption of office.

He appreciated Fubara’s continuous support, intervention, and cooperation with the army to perform its operations that have fostered peace and stability in the State.