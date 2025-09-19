Fubara To Address Rivers Residents 6PM

The reinstated Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, will on Friday, September 18, address the residents of the State in a statewide broadcast.

Governor Fubara made this disclosure while addressing newsmen at the Government House in Port Harcourt, the state capital, following his arrival from London.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Fubara arrived in the state a few days after the end of the emergency rule declared by President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday.

Following his arrival at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Fubara went to the Government House in Port Harcourt, accompanied by his wife, key stakeholders, security heads and his Chief of Staff, Edison Ehie.

On arrival at the Government House, the governor inspected his official residence and later proceeded to his office.

The governor thanked the residents and supporters for the show of love since Thursday.

He said the support reflected the bond between the people and the state government.

“We are going to the state by 6 p.m. I’m really humbled by what I saw at the airport. That reception really humbled me. It showed love, and solidarity,” said the governor.