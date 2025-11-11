Fubara Threatens To Review Road Project Over Poor, Slow Work

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has expressed dissatisfaction over the slow pace and poor quality of work on the 14.5-kilometre Ndele/Omofo/Egamini/Agba-Ndele Road project in Emohua Local Government Area, warning that his administration may review the contract.

Speaking during an inspection tour of the project, Governor Fubara said the performance of the contractor, Messrs Stream Co. & Equipment Limited, fell below acceptable standards.

He was accompanied by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Works, Dr. Austin Ezekiel-Hart, who briefed him on the status of the project and adjoining infrastructure.

Fubara said his administration would not tolerate mediocrity or allow public funds to be wasted on underperforming projects.

“I can say here already that the contractor handling the road from the bridge to the East–West Road is not doing a good job. I’m not happy about it. When I get back, there will be a need to review that contract because I’m not impressed. They don’t have the capacity, and we need capacity because we must have value for whatever money we’re spending,” he stated.

However, the governor commended Setraco Nigeria Limited for the quality and pace of work on the 240-metre Agba-Ndele/Abua Bridge, describing it as a major component of the project that would significantly improve inter-community connectivity once completed.

He explained that the bridge, inherited from the previous administration, would link communities in Abua/Odual, Ahoada-East, and Emohua Local Government Areas, providing an alternative route to the East–West Road and reducing travel time.

Fubara said the project aligns with his administration’s vision to enhance rural connectivity and promote economic activities across the state.

“Where we are standing is a bridge connecting Abua/Odual, Ahoada-East, and Emohua Local Government Areas. Instead of running through the East–West Road, this bridge provides easy access for Abua/Odual people to cross into Emohua and Agba-Ndele and access the East–West Road in minutes,” he explained.

The governor expressed optimism that the bridge would be ready for use by early 2026, commending Setraco’s expertise and adherence to quality standards.

He added that once completed, the bridge would serve as a vital economic corridor for farmers and traders in the benefiting areas, especially those engaged in agricultural activities.

“Our vision is to connect the entire Rivers State together, especially communities with access challenges. This project will ease movement, promote trade, and boost our economy because agriculture is strong on this side. Moving goods to the city won’t be a problem anymore,” he said.

Fubara also disclosed that his administration would soon address the deplorable state of the Abua/Ahoada Road, which will be captured in the 2026 state budget.