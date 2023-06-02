Fubara Targets Economic Prosperity, Diversification Of Rivers’ Economy

Bright future

On May 29th, Sir Sim- inalayi Fubara was sworn-in as the governor of Rivers State to kickstart a a four year governorship tenure. It is like a fairytale to his friends, family and those who have known him in his 44 years on earth. To preside over the affairs of a politically charged state like Rivers is no child’s play.

Since 1999, the demolition derby politics by politicians struggling to preside over the affairs of the state has made the battle for the position of Rivers governor a fierce battle that is survived by the most prepared candidate. Those who know Rivers politics, and those who know that he has spent the last half of those years working with- in the corridors of power as a career civil servant, Fubara has seen it all while observing governance from a vantage position.

From working in minor administrative capacities beginning from the administration of Dr. Peter Odili and making progressive steps during the era of Chubuike Rotimi Amaechi and later becoming the accountant general of Rivers State, come with a rich history. Fubara, who got his MBA and MSc in 2013 and 2016 respectively from the University of Port Harcourt, is in a good stead to steer the state away from the destructive politics it is known for in recent years to a state that can provide jobs for it’s people outside the civil service.

Task ahead

One political observer in the state describes Rivers governorship as “a hot seat that is meant for only those who are prepared to continously wade off political gladiators with one hand and use the other hand to govern.” The emergence of Fubara is an exception of how previous governors emerged in the state.

It is difficult to state why he became the preferred choice for the job, but one observers say that “he boasts a clean records of service as a civil servant and leadership traits that follow him around.” For a state whose economy is bigger than that of some African countries, the people of Rivers may have landed themselves a governor that will simply focus more on governance to pursue economic prosperity and steadily improved GDP.

He will most likely use the choices he makes in the coming months and years to make the people of Rivers happy and silence the very active opposition. There are indications that Fubara, based on the way he ran his campaigns by focussing on issues that will shape the state in the coming years rather than unnecessarily attacking opponents. His inaugural speech reinforces the thinking in some quarters that he is all out to give a new direction to governance.

Indigenes response

At the Liberation Stadium, shortly after Fubara was sworn-in with his deputy, Mrs. Ngozi Odu, by Chief Judge of the State, Justice Simeon Amadi, he said his administration will embark on people -friendly initiatives and accelerate development by diversifying the economy, build more infrastructure and improve the ease of doing business.

Fubara said he was focused on consolidating on the “New Rivers Vision” the blueprint which his predecessor, former Governor Nyesom Wike worked with in his eight years in office to develop the state. He also promised to be a “governor for all Rivers people” and ensure that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) remains the dominant political party in the state.

Fubara also promised to tackle corruption and inefficiency in the health sector, promptly pay salaries, pensions and gratuities to Rivers workers and work harmoniously with other arms of government. He said: “We will provide a strong, determined, focused, purposeful and responsible leadership.

Though enormous, we are equal to the task of the responsibility head. “My Deputy and I were born, raised educated in this dear state. We are christians and believe in the core value of prayer, hard work, service and sacrifice.

Knowledge base

“We worked in the civil service for decades, practically served every government since 1999. Our knowledge is extremely enriched by our life long interactions, connections and service to the state and our people public and private capacity. “We know Rivers as well as anyone.

We know your hopes, expectations, the terrain, development challenges. We see our progress and what more to do to take us higher.” He warned that he would address the issue of insecurity by going after criminals and tackling criminality. Fubara acknowledged the poor state of the national economy, and promised that his administration will take measures to diversify Rivers economy and insulate it so that it can grow.

He also assured of promoting the climate of ease of doing business in the State and attract direct foreign investment capable of empowering Rivers people. “The primary responsibility of a new government is to do its best to advance the security and well-being of the State and its citizens.”

Challenges predicted

“Therefore, as we under- take our responsibilities, we promise to stay the course, commit to cooperative governance and expand opportunities for everyone. The wishes of our people for a happy life are our mission in politics.”

“We will prioritize the well- being of the State and citizens with a renewed focus on economic growth, people-centred projects and social services.

He said further: “We will improve the ease of doing business and sustain a congenial fiscal regime to attract local and foreign direct investments to stimulate greater economic activities, create wealth anI’m improve citizens’ livelihoods.”

Dividend of govt

“We will adopt a re-industrialization policy master plan and partner with the private sector to revive or establish viable industries to create jobs and empower our people.” “We will also support the growth of small businesses and encourage commercial agriculture to achieve food security, industrialization and improved living standards for citizens.”

Earlier, Wike, had given Fubara the flag of Rivers and official handover documents after which he was driven out of the stadium shortly before the new governor delivered his speech. On the very day of his inauguration, Fubara hit the ground running by sending nominees to the state assembly for confirmation.

The lawmakers would later confirmed four commissioner nominees for consideration into the Rivers State Executive Council. The nominees that Fubara sent are Professor Zacheaus Adangor, Dr Dakorima George- Kelly, Mr Isaac Kamalu and Professor Prince Chinedu Mmon.