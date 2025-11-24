Fubara Targets 2006 Budget Presentation In New Assembly Complex

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has expressed hope of presenting the 2026 Appropriation Bill to the members of the Rivers State House of Assembly in the new Assembly Complex currently under construction.

Fubara gave this hint on Monday, after he inspected the Hallowed Chamber Complex being reconstructed by Monier Construction Company Limited, expressing optimism that the complex will be ready at the end of December 2025.

The governor, who was accompanied by Hon. Boniface Emerengwa, member representing Ikwerre/Emohua Federal Constituency, and the Management of MCC Nig Ltd, said he was satisfied with the work done at the complex.

He said that he remains committed to ensuring the completion of the Assembly Complex on schedule to enable the lawmakers to resume sitting at the Hallowed Chamber and for him yoy present the 2026 budget.

“We have been working hard to ensure their permanent sitting Chamber is put in place. You know the drama that surrounded our relationship before.

“But by the grace of God, now that everything has been sorted out, it is our desire to ensure that the Assembly returns to their normal place of sitting,” he said.

“So I came here to ascertain the extent of work done, and I feel very impressed with what I have seen,” stressing that the Contractor informed him that he had already sublet the interior and some external works to Julius Berger Nigeria Plc to accelerate work and meet the scheduled timeline to deliver the work.

The governor assured that once the main chamber is delivered, the remaining part of the complex will be handled by the Legislature once they resume sitting at the Complex.

He pointed out that though the job had been on before the emergency rule, when it was believed that nothing was being done, even though work was ongoing.