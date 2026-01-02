Fubara Swears In Five Special Advisers, Demands Results

The Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara has sworn in five Special Advisers, urging them to deliver for the administration and the state.

Governor Fubara swore in Eloka Tasie-Amadi, Peter Medee, Emmanuel Fubara, Victor Ekaro, and Darlington Oji as Special Adviser on Friday, January 2, at the Government House.

Speaking with the new aides, Fubara noted that his government had the resilience required to deliver on its mandate.

He reaffirmed his administration’s resolve to move forward with determination and recover lost ground, adding that he appointed them to strengthen governance and ensure the smooth running of his administration.

Fubara stated that the appointees were not new to government, hence understand the philosophy and objectives of his administration, which would ensure that set goals are promptly achieved.

He also urged the new aides to approach their responsibilities with a strong sense of duty, warning that the appointments should not be seen as a pleasure but a call to dedicated service.

“You have previously distinguished themselves in public office and expressed confidence that they would replicate such performance in their new roles.

“Do not disappoint the government and the people of Rivers State as they begin work to fulfill the administration’s social contract with the citizens,” he said.