Fubara Swears-In Five Commissioners, Demands Results

Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has sworn in five commissioners, who had on Monday scaled the screening exercise at the Rivers State House of Assembly.

Governor Fubara gave the charge on Wednesday at Government House, Port Harcourt, during the swearing-in ceremony, urging them to give their best to the service of the state.

He noted that, having passed through one of the most rigorous screening exercises, the commissioners were already deemed fit and ready to serve as members of the State Executive Council.

The governor stated that in the course of their screening, the lawmakers had outlined their duties and responsibilities, adding that he expects nothing but the best from them.

“I believe that going through one of the most rigorous screenings, it is enough to say that for those of you who succeeded, you are fit and ready to deliver to our dear State.

“So there is no further charge. The screening was the charge. So, I wish you the best, as I don’t expect anything less than the best from you,” Fubara said.

The five Commissioners-designate sworn in at the ceremony included Mr Tonye Bellgam, Professor Temple Nwofor, Dr Peters Nwagor, Mr Lekue Kenneth and Sir Amairigha Edward Hart.

The Oath of Allegiance and Oath of Office were administered to them by His Worship David D. Ihua-Maduenyi, the Chief Registrar, High Court of Rivers State.