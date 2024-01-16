Fubara swears in 16 new permanent secretaries

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, yesterday sworn-in 16 new permanent secretaries, urging them to be professional in the discharge of their duties, to ensure effective service delivery. Fubara gave the advice shortly after the permanent secretaries were sworn-in at the Government House in Port Harcourt. The governor said that the permanent secretaries were chosen not because they were lucky but they were found competent in their various ministries.

He added that the state chose them because they could be trusted to offer greater service to the state. “Your responsibilities as permanent secretaries are so much, knowing that the state has a lot of ministries not manned by adequate authorities for a while.”