Fubara Sues For Peace, Apologises Over Quarrel With Wike

The Governor of Rivers State, Governor Siminalayi Fubara, yesterday in a surprise move called for peace in a statement titled “peace is priceless” wherein he described himself as a man of peace, who will go the distance to ensure the peace and security reign in the state. He also apologized to the people of the state for what transpired on Monday morning. In what appears to be an olive branch to Wike’s camp, Fubara said: “Late on Sunday night, 29th October 2023, I was inundated with reports that the hallowed chamber of the Rivers State House of Assembly has been gutted by fire.

The blaze was successfully put out by the fire service, after which security agencies took control of the situation. “My visit to the Assembly complex on Monday, 30th October 2023 was to assess the level of damage and undertake remedial measures to protect lives and property within the Assembly complex. I charged the security agencies to thoroughly investigate the incident and report to me.

“Shortly after, I got reports that the state house of assembly had broken into two factions: one claiming to have impeached and suspended the house leader and 3 others preparatory to initiating an impeachment action against me, and the other rival faction impeaching the speaker and deputy speaker, thus sparking off some form of political crisis. “I wish to thank the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for his fatherly intervention, which opened a series of communication channels to facilitate the timely resolution of the festering crises.

I wish to also thank our Elders who are currently intervening in the matter. “Let me clearly state that my actions are aimed at restoring peace and stability in our state. I am a man of peace and as governor, the advancement of our state is my primary concern. Consequently, no sacrifice is too much for me to make to achieve this objective.

“Furthermore, it is the collective responsibility of the immediate past Governor and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, His Excellency, Chief Barrister, Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, GSSRS, Life Bencher and my humble self, to leverage on our positions and influences within and outside the state to advance the progress, security and well-being of our people. “We must therefore not allow circumstances that could retard all efforts at achieving greatness for our people to prevail.

“On my part, I am always willing and ready to embrace the path to lasting peace and tranquility with a commitment to consummating all efforts and initiatives by Mr. President and other well- meaning Nigerians, includ- ing my brother Governors and the Elders. “I assure the good people and youths of Rivers State that peace will certainly pre- vail and we shall continue to work together to advance the peace, security, progress and development of our state.

“As Governor, I sincerely apologise to the good people of Rivers State for the regret- table anxieties of the last few days, while thanking you all for your concerns, and continued support, love, and prayers.” Meanwhile, the open support displayed by Rivers Elders for Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has escalated the crisis between Fubara and the former governor after last Monday’s failed impeachment attempt.

While some observers had expected the elders, including the three current serving senators and other key leaders of the crisis to wade in and resolve the crisis, they met in Abuja and urged Fubara to retrace his steps, while declaring their unalloyed support for Wike. The position of the Rivers Elders had elicited various reactions from the people of the state and observers, with some stopping short of calling them “Wike’s stooges” who put the interest of an individual over the peace and stability of Rivers.

The Rivers Elders, through Chief Ferdinand Alabraba at a news conference in Abuja, had declared their support for Wike and cautioned Fubara’s “newfound friends” to retrace their steps before throwing the state into avoidable chaos. Those who signed Alabra- ba’s speech included HRH Oha Sergent Awuse, Chief O.C.J. Okocha, Ambassador Desmond Akawor, Rt. Hon. OK Chinda, Sen. Barry Mpigi, Sen. Alwell Oyesoh and Senator Ipalibo Harry Banigo. Others were Sen. Adawari Pepple, Sen. Olaka Nwogu, Prince Emma Anyanwu, Dr. Sam Sam Jaja, Bro. Felix Obuah, Hon. Ken Chikere, Hon. Felix Nweke, Hon. Frank Owhor, Hon. Kelechi Nwogu, Hon. Dum Dekor, Chief Ejor Ngowah Ejor, Hon. Marcus Nle-Eji, Hon. Boma Iyaye and Hon. Kenneth Kobani.

According to them, Wike remained the undisputed leader that produced the governor, all assembly members, all 23 Local Government chairmen and the entire councillors of the LGs. They blamed Fubara for all the attacks on Wike over the incident, noting that: “H.E. Nyesom Wike has been viciously attacked by sections of the media and public as the evil mastermind of a scheme or series of events he was neither involved in nor privy to. “False stories were peddled that H.E. Wike demanded money from the Governor to discredit him before a gullible public.

We confirm that the allegations are wicked, unfair and satanic. The Governor being aware of the lies and not debunking them showed bad faith and ingratitude.” Leaders of various ethnic nationalities in Niger Delta have paid a solidarity visit to Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), to convey the region’s appreciation to President Bola Tinubu and congratulate Wike on his appointment.

A statement issued by Dr Kingsley Kuku, yesterday, noted that the 60-member delegation of prominent Niger Delta leaders was led by Prof A.W. Obianime, a former President of Ijaw National Congress (INC). On the current political developments in Rivers, the leaders noted that Rivers was strategic to the South-South region and could not afford to be in crisis. “As Lagos State is very dear to the South West, so is Rivers State to the Niger Delta.

This is because as an injury to one is an injury to all, we feel justified to condemn the macabre dance playing out there. “We join PANDEF, INC, IYC, MOSIEND, MOSOP, Ogbakor Ikwerre and all other responsible bodies in the Niger Delta in condemning the mischievous attempts at the State House of Assembly to impeach the State Governor on frivolous grounds of ‘gross misconduct’.