Fubara Sues For Peace Amid Tinubu’s Declaration 

Governor Siminialayi Fubara of Rivers State has appealed to the people of the state to be calm following President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency on Tuesday.

Fubara said that despite the political crisis that rocked the state he ensured the protection of lives and properties and showed commitment to the rule of law.

He said: “I address you today with a deep sense of responsibility and calm, as we navigate this unfortunate moment in our state’s political history.

“Since assuming office as your Governor, all my actions and decisions have been guided by my constitutional oath of office and a great sense of duty.

“We prioritized the protection of lives and property and ensured the continuous progress of our dear State.

“Even in the face of the political impasse, we have remained committed to constitutional order and the rule of law, putting the interest of our people above all else.

“This was why, immediately after Mr President’s intervention to broker peace, we did not hesitate to implement the agreed terms in good faith, including welcoming back commissioners who had previously resigned of their own volition.

“Furthermore, we moved swiftly to comply with the Supreme Court’s judgement immediately we received the certified true copy of the judgement to return the state to normalcy.

“These steps were taken not for personal gains but to foster peace, unity and stability in our dear State.

“Unfortunately, at every turn, members of the Rivers State House of Assembly frustrated our efforts, thus making genuine peace and progress difficult.

“Our priorities remained the security of lives and property and advancing the well-being and prosperity of Rivers people.

“Yes, we have political disagreements, but good governance had continued, salaries have been paid, and great projects were being executed to move the State forward.

“Above all, Rivers State is safe, secure and peaceful under our watch. At this critical time, I urge all Rivers people to remain peaceful and law-abiding.

“We will engage with all relevant institutions to ensure that our democracy remains strong and that Rivers State continues to thrive.

