Fubara Stresses Partnership With Air Force To Boost Rivers’ Security

Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has emphasised his administration’s readiness to strengthen its partnership with the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) to curb insecurity and criminality in the state.

He noted that such collaboration would help check pipeline vandalism and illegal oil bunkering across the state’s waterways.

The governor made the remarks on Thursday while hosting the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, on a courtesy visit to Government House, Port Harcourt.

Fubara recalled that Rivers State and the Nigerian Air Force have been “very wonderful partners” over the years, adding that successive administrations have maintained that long-standing relationship.

He said: “My predecessors have always shown good collaboration and a strong working relationship with the Nigerian Air Force. Years ago, when the international airport was shut down, the NAF Base provided access to air transportation until the airport was rehabilitated and reopened. Supporting the Nigerian Air Force is not a mistake; it continues the vision and understanding of our predecessors.”

The governor highlighted the recent donation of an Augusta AW139 helicopter to the NAF, explaining that the State Executive Council approved the donation because the asset was lying dormant but could be effectively used by the Air Force in securing the state.

“It was a decision by the Executive Council: we have this asset and are not using it. If it is needed by the Nigerian Air Force, the least we can do is allow them to use it to fight insecurity, especially in our waterways affected by oil bunkering and pipeline vandalism. It is only wise to put this aircraft to good use,” he said.

Fubara also disclosed that the upgrade of the runway at the NAF base provides a secure and discreet environment for sensitive operations that would otherwise be exposed if conducted at a public facility such as the Port Harcourt International Airport.

He commended the broader role of the military in society, noting that it contributes not only to security but also to education and healthcare in communities. He promised to consider the Chief of Air Staff’s request for the possible handover of a public school and a health facility to the NAF to maximise their utility.

“We want to assure you that our relationship with the Air Force is unshakeable. We need you as much as you need us. Without you and other arms, we would not enjoy the peaceful and business-friendly environment in Rivers State,” Fubara said.

In his remarks, Air Marshal Aneke commended the state government for rehabilitating the runway, donating the Augusta AW139 helicopter, and supporting infrastructure, accommodation, and logistics. He proposed that the Air Force take over the management of the state-owned Mother and Child Hospital and the primary school located within the NAF base.

“In most developed countries, military hospitals are the most sophisticated. Currently, about 80% of the outpatients visiting our base hospital are members of the host community. Transferring the Mother and Child Hospital will enable us to maximise that facility while easing access during emergencies,” he said.

Aneke noted that Rivers remains one of Nigeria’s strategic states due to its central role in oil and gas production and maritime activities. He reaffirmed the NAF’s critical role in securing oil and gas infrastructure and other key national assets in the state.

“Our efforts have contributed to improved production and increased revenue for both Rivers State and the federation. We sincerely appreciate the good people of Rivers State for their strong and consistent support over the years. You have been wonderful hosts, and we will continue to serve and protect your interests,” Aneke added.