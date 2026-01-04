Fubara Stresses Ogoni Unity, Backs FG’s Moves To Address Past Injustices

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has called on the people of Ogoni to unite and work together, describing Ogoni Day as a powerful symbol of resilience, identity, and the historic struggle of the Ogoni nation.

Governor Fubara made the call in a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Communications, Dr Honour Sirawoo, mni, to mark the celebration of Ogoni Day.

He noted that the sacrifices and courage of the Ogoni people remain “a defining chapter in Nigeria’s socio-political and democratic history.”

The governor also paid tribute to the trailblazing role of the Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP), whose peaceful struggle, he said, brought global attention to issues of environmental justice, equity, and human rights in Ogoniland and across the Niger Delta region.

According to him, Ogoni Day offers an opportunity for reflection and renewed commitment to the ideals that have sustained the Ogoni struggle over the decades.

Governor Fubara urged Ogoni leaders and stakeholders to eschew disunity and internal divisions within MOSOP and the wider Ogoni community, stressing that unity of purpose is critical to advancing the collective interest of the people.

He emphasized the importance of unity “at this time when the Federal Government has demonstrated commitment through the ongoing dialogue process aimed at addressing past injustices and lingering challenges.”

The governor assured that the Rivers State Government remains steadfast in its support for a united MOSOP and a united Ogoni people, and is committed to backing genuine efforts that promote peace, dialogue, reconciliation, and sustainable development in Ogoniland and across the state.