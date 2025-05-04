Fubara Silent On Rumoured APC Defection

Share

Amid speculations that Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, may be planning to join the All Progressives Congress (APC) following his recent meeting with President Bola Tinubu in London, the governor has remained silent on the matter.

The ongoing political crisis in the State continues to stir tension, with the latest development being a walkout staged by Rivers women at an empowerment programme in Port Harcourt last Thursday.

The women reportedly protested against the wife of the State’s Sole Administrator, reigniting a war of words between supporters of Governor Fubara and loyalists of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

Rivers is widely regarded as a key stronghold of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South-South geopolitical zone, but rumours persist that it may shift allegiance to the APC ahead of the 2027 general elections as part of a broader political realignment.

Governor Fubara made his first public appearance since returning from London on Sunday, attending the annual thanksgiving service of the Boys Brigade Metropolitan Battalion Council of Nigeria, held at St. Cyprian’s Church, Anglican Communion, in Port Harcourt.

The service, presided over by the Diocesan Bishop, Emmanuel Oko-Jaja, marked the conclusion of the Boys Brigade’s religious camp activities in the State.

It also featured special prayers for Governor Fubara, his family, and the continued peace of Rivers State.

The governor was accompanied to the thanksgiving service by Amaopusenibo Fubara Hart and Tamunosisi Gogo-Jaja.

