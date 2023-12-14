Fubara Signs N800bn Budget 24hrs After Presentation

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has officially signed the 2024 Appropriation Bill into law, totaling N800 billion, barely 24 hours after he presented it before the Speaker of the Assembly, Hon. Edison Ehie.

Fubara, who signed the budget into law on Thursday had a day earlier presented the budget to four lawmakers, who had relocated their sittings from the now demolished Rivers State House of Assembly Complex to Government House, Port Harcourt.

The governor signed the budget, titled ‘Budget of Renewed Hope, Consolidation, and Continuity,’ in the Governor’s Office conference room inside the Government House in Port Harcourt.

Fubara, while signing the bill stressed his administration’s commitment to implementing the N800 billion budget, adding that infrastructure development would receive more attention.

The governor also noted that the budget would also focus on the socio-economic needs by investing in vital projects like the second phase of the Trans-Kalabari Road.

Among the dignitaries present during the budget signing, were the Deputy Governor Prof Ngozi Odu, members of the State Executive Council, former and current lawmakers loyal to Fubara the chairmen of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from Local Government Areas.