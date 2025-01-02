Share

The incumbent Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, on Thursday, signed the sum of ₦1.1 trillion 2025 Budget into law.

Governor Fubara who spoke after signing the bill into law in Port Harcourt, the State Capital thanked the Victor Oko-Jumbo-led State House of Assembly for doing a good job.

READ ALSO

The governor pressed that the only House of Assembly existing in the state was the one led by Oko-Jumbo.

Furthermore, Fubara said no governor in Nigeria has endured the level of disrespect he had endured, adding that his focus remains on steering Rivers State toward greater accomplishments.

However, he said the appropriation provides for spending till December 31st, 2025, and contains 12 sections.

Share

Please follow and like us: