The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on Wednesday, said Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State should be impeached if he has committed an impeachable offence.

Wike who made this remark during a media live chat, emphasised the importance of upholding the rule of law and criticising those in the governor’s inner circle.

He also praised those who challenged illegality and emphasised that elected officials should not be treated as subordinates.

Wike recounted how elder statesman Ferdinand Alabararba had fervently supported the emergence of an Ijaw governor, only to be disrespected by the individual he championed later.

“Politics is not play. If he has done something to be impeached, let them impeach him. It’s not a criminal offence.

“I cannot believe that in this country, we are now at the point where Nigerians are talking about where three members of the House will sit and make a law, and they are talking about going to the Supreme Court.

“Do we need to go to work? The worst State High Court we have is the Rivers State High Court.

“Speakers and Assembly members are not our children; they were elected; they are not your boys or your girls. You sit with them and play with them. I travelled with my Speakers, and I created relationships. It’s not a master-servant thing.

