Fubara Sends List Of Commissioner Nominees To Rivers Assembly

On Tuesday, the Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, forwarded the list of nine Commissioner nominees to the State House of Assembly for screening and confirmation.

This is as the clerk of the Rivers Assembly, Emeka Amadi, asked the commissioner nominees to submit their credentials to his office for review.

New Telegraph reports that the nominees are Datonye Alasia, Tonye Bellgam, Temple Nwofor, Peters Nwagor, Charity Deemua, Tamuno Williams, Lekue Kenneth, Otonye Amachree, and Amairigha Edward Hart.

“The Rivers state house of assembly hereby invites nominees for appointment as commissioners and members of the Rivers State Executive Council to submit forty (40) sets of their curriculum vitae (CV), photocopies of credentials and evidence of compliance with tax obligations,” the statement reads

“All documents should be forwarded to the office of the Clerk of the House at the Rivers State House of Assembly Quarters.”

The development comes barely a month after President Bola Tinubu met with Fubara and Nyesom Wike, minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), over the political crisis in the state.

Tinubu had settled the political rift between Fubara and Wike during the meeting at the State House in Abuja, the country’s capital.

Some days after the meeting, Fubara dissolved the state executive council and directed special advisers and commissioners to hand over to permanent secretaries within their jurisdictions.

Subsequently, the Rivers Assembly suspended its third impeachment proceedings against Fubara and his deputy, Ngozi Odu.