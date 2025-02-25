Fubara Seeks Immortalization Of Edwin Clark 

Share

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has called for the immortalization of late Chief Edwin Kiagbodo Clark, who he said fought for a greater Nigeria.

Governor Fubara further described Chief Clark as a quintessential leader who remained fearless.

The Governor made this assertion when he led a delegation of prominent elders, and traditional and political leaders of Rivers State to pay a condolence visit to the Clark-Fuludu Bekederemo family’s residence in Abuja on Tuesday.

He also said that Clark spoke against injustice, leadership recklessness and marginalization while propagating national unity.

Fubara said the late Chief Edwin Clark, who died on the 17th of February, 2025, at 97 years was not just a South-South leader of repute but truly occupied a strategic place in national history for his role in nation-building and pursuit of social justice.

“Papa lived very long, 90 plus years is not a joke with full energy, still contributing positively. So, I join the family to say it pleased God at this time for him to leave us. And while he is not here with us, we cherish the wonderful work he did.

“I am happy to be associated with such character. He was a father with the character of integrity and uprightness; a character that is not greedy, self-serving. He was ready to sacrifice everything.

“I want to assure the family, that Clark was a father to me. In my most trying time, he stood by me. He spoke truth to power. He wasn’t scared, and I appreciate the role he played and the impact he made,” he said.

Fubara pointed to the reputable leaders of Rivers State that he had led on the large delegation to identify with the bereaved family, saying they were people who had stood, followed, and delivered on their responsibilities at different times to keep the State safer, progressive and united.

Fubara stated: “We came here to tell you that Rivers State feels this pain. we are going to support to make sure that we follow the decision of the family to make sure that we give him a befitting burial.

“We have to immortalize his name. That is the truth. It is not about the South-South. It is all about his contributions to nation-building.”

He advised the bereaved family to stay united to honour their late father whose legacy must be protected and urged them to be different from some families that recline to scrambling over assets.

He said, “Be more united now than ever. That is the only way we his children on the other side, will come to support you to make sure that he is given a befitting burial.”

Ebikeme Clark, the son of the late elder statesman while welcoming Fubara and his entourage, said the family was well aware of the impact of the life of their late father on a lot of people, not only in Delta State where he hailed from but in South-South, Niger Delta, the whole nation and beyond.

“The support Nigerians have shown him over the years is overwhelming. We, his children, appreciate everything you have done. I just want to say thank you, and God will bless you all,” he said.

Share

Please follow and like us: