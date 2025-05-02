Fubara Seeks Continued Protection Of Workers’ Rights

Share

Riverss State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has stressed the need for the continued protection of workers rights as key role players in the economy of the state.

Fubara, who made the call in a statement signed by his chief press secretary Nelson Chulwudi as solidarity message to work ers on Workers Day, commended the workers for their hard work in diving the state’s progress.

He praised: “The resilience, dedication, and professionalism of the Rivers workforce, particularly in light of ongoing challenges to democratic governance in the state, and described their commitment as the backbone of the state’s development and beacon of hope for a better future.”

Share