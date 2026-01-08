Fubara Sacked 10,000 Youths Employed By My Govt, Says Wike

The immediate past Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike yesterday accused Governor Siminalayi Fubara of sacking 10,000 youths employed by his government.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) made the allegation in Ahoada when he led the Renewed Hope Family on a “thank you” visit to the Ahoada East Local Government Area. Wike also accused Fubara of taking the credit for some of his projects.

He claimed that Fubara took the credit for major road projects his own administration started in Ahoada and Emohua local government areas to undermine him his legacy. The ex-governor said: “I employed Rivers State youths, 10,000 of them.

The person we handed over power to, instead of allowing them to continue working, cancelled their appointments. A bad child is a bad child.”

According to him, before leaving office, his administration completed Phase One of the Ahoada road dualisation and flagged off Phase Two, which would extend to Omoku.

He added that the Emohua– Kalabari Road project was also awarded around the same period. The minister said: “The job was given to Julius Berger.

We signed an agreement for them to collect N4 billion every month from our Internally Generated Revenue. “The total cost of the Ahoada– Omoku and Emohua–Kalabari roads was over N80 billion.”