Fubara: Rivers People’ll Be Stronger Despite The Odds

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has said despite the political circumstances against his administration, Rivers people will eventually emerge stronger.

He urged the people to remain peaceful and lawabiding in the overall interest of the State, while also appealing to well-meaning Rivers people, not to be disheartened by recent turn of events.

Fubara spoke yesterday at the inauguaration of the Palace of Nyeweali Akpor Kingdom and a magnificent residential quarters for the King, Eze Levi Amos Oriebe, built and furnished by his administration.

The governor pointed to the ungodly motive of those who are pushing to disrupt governance by worsening the feisty political relationship, and insisted that his path will remain ensuring peace, and warned against any act of lawlessness.

He said: “I want to say to our teeming supporters, I know some of you; your spirits are high, some of you, your spirits are low. “But, I want to assure you one important fact of life: God does not start a thing and end halfway.

“It doesn’t matter what the situation might be today, I assure you that we will come up again stronger and better. “Continue to follow my footstep, and that footstep remains the path of peace.

We need it because if anything happens, we are the greatest losers. “Our concern for this State is not because of our own profit, but the total well-being of Rivers State.

“So, I appeal to everyone of you, be law abiding. I will not encourage any act of disobedience or any act of violence. “But that is not to say that we will support evil.

We will never support evil.” Fubara added that his administration is focused on good governance and will not renege on the promise of delivering impactful, people-oriented development projects, continually.

