Fubara Returns To Rivers After Two-Week Vacation

After over two weeks on vacation overseas, the suspended Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, on Friday, May 2nd returned to the oil-rich state.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that Governor Fubara touched down at the international wing of the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, at about 7 PM.

According to a video sighted by New Telegraph, Fubara was received by some of his media aides at the Airport and led to a waiting SUV, which sped away at once.

It would be recalled that in March, President Bola Tinubu suspended Governor Fubara, his deputy, Prof. Ngozi Odu, and members of the State House of Assembly following his declaration of a state of emergency in the state.

The President justified the decision by pointing to attacks on oil pipelines carried out by militant groups amid the escalating conflict between the Governor and 27 lawmakers.

