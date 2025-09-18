Fubara Returns As Tinubu Ends Emergency Rule In Rivers, Insists Action Inevitable

President Bola Tinubu has proclaimed an end to the six-month emergency rule in Rivers State and ordered the reinstatement of the Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, the Deputy, Ngozi Nma Odu, and members of the State House of Assembly.

The President, in a statement he personally signed and made available to news men yesterday, urged the parties to embrace peace, order and good governance going forward.

The statement read in part: “I am happy to address you today on the state of emergency declaration in Rivers State. You will recall that on 18th March, 2025, I proclaimed a state of emergency in the state. “In my proclamation address, I highlighted the reasons for the declaration.

The summary of it for context is that there was a total paralysis of governance in Rivers State, which had led to the Governor of Rivers State and the House of Assembly being unable to work together. “Critical economic assets of the state, including oil pipelines, were being vandalised.

The State House of Assembly was crisis-ridden, such that members of the House were divided into two groups. Four members worked with the governor, while 27 members opposed the governor. The latter group supported the Speaker. As a result, the governor could not present any Appropriation Bill to the House, to enable him access funds to run the state’s affairs.

That serious constitutional impasse brought governance in the state to a standstill. “Even the Supreme Court, in one of its judgments in a series of cases filed by the Executive and the Legislative arms of Rivers State against each other, held that there was no government in Rivers State.

My intervention and that of other well-meaning Nigerians to resolve the conflict proved abortive as both sides stuck rigidly to their positions to the detriment of peace and development of the State.

“It, therefore, became painfully inevitable that to arrest the drift towards anarchy in Rivers State, I was obligated to invoke the powers conferred on me by Section 305 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, to proclaim the state of emergency.

The Offices of the Governor, Deputy Governor, and elected members of the State House of Assembly were suspended for six months in the first instance. The six months expired today (Wednesday) September 17th, 2025.

“I thank the National Assembly, which, after critically evaluating the justification for the proclamation, took steps immediately, as required by the constitution, to approve the declaration in the interest of peace and order in Rivers State. I also thank our traditional rulers and the good people of Rivers State for their support from the date of the declaration of the state of emergency until now.

“I am not unaware that there were a few voices of dissent against the proclamation, which led to instituting over 40 cases in the courts in Abuja, Port Harcourt, and Yenagoa, to invalidate the declaration. That is the way it should be in a democratic setting. Some cases are still pending in the courts as of today.

“But what needs to be said is that the power to declare a state of emergency is an inbuilt constitutional tool to address situations of actual or threatened breakdown of public order and safety, which require extraordinary measures to return the state to peace, order and security.

“Considered objectively, we had reached that situation of total breakdown of public order and safety in Rivers State, as shown in the judgment of the Supreme Court on the disputes between the Executive and Legislative arms of government in Rivers State. It would have been a colossal failure on my part as President not to have made that proclamation.

“As a stakeholder in democratic governance, I believe that the need for harmonious existence and relationship between the executive and the legislature is key to a successful government, whether at the state or national level.