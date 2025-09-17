Fubara Returns As Ibas’ Emergency Rule Ends

…Rivers Elders warn against incitement, divisive comments

…INC demands Ibas’ probe

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara will be reinstated on Thursday, September 8, 2025, having completed the six months suspension slammed on him by President Bola Tinubu, who declared a state of emergency and appointed Vice Admiral Ibok Ete Ibas as sole administrator in March.

Tinubu’s intervention in the disagreement between Fubara and Barr. Nyesom Wike has drastically reduced the division that once dominated in the camps of the duo.

On his return as governor, Fubara will work with the Hon. Martins Amaewhule-led Rivers State House of Assembly, which will absorb the Hon. Victor Oko-Jumbo five member faction that was pro Fubara, just as the governor will work with the recently elected local government chairmen.

Fubara, who will be reinstated alongside his deputy, Prof. Ngozi Odu, is expected to continue with the construction of the Ring Road and other signature projects.

Meanwhile, Rivers Elders, made up of prominent sons and daughters of the state have warned against divisive rhetorics and inciting comments that could affect the peace brokered by the President.

According to a statement signed by Chief Ferdinand Alabraba for Rivers Elders, Chief Ferdinand Alabraba, OON, DSSRS said, “As the end of the emergency rule in our dear State beckons, and restoration of full democratic governance ushers in Governor Siminilayi Fubara, GSSRS; his deputy, Professor Ngozi Odu, DSSRS and the Rivers State House of Assembly led by Rt. Hon Martins Amaewhule, DSSRS, to resume their constitutional duties, this affords us an opportunity to reflect on a number of issues: Where we are coming from, what to do to avoid the reoccurrence of the unfortunate circumstances we found ourselves and significantly, how to sustain peace, unity and development in our beloved Rivers State.

For us as leaders and members of the Rivers State Elders Council, we wish to state and appeal as follows:

1. We urge all stakeholders, without exception, to embrace the peace and reconciliation that has now returned to our dear state.

2. We also quickly wish to admonish the few individuals and groups who are still fanning the embers of discord to come to terms with the fact that the crisis is over and stop making inflammatory statements, inciting rhetoric in the media and whipping up sentiments for their selfish interests. They should prioritise the interest of the state and allow Governor Fubara and the House of Assembly to work together without further distractions.

3. We equally commend the Governor and the Leadership of the House of Assembly for making peace. At this point, we can only remind them that they did not only agree on peace in Abuja but also, on their own, went to the Villa and affirmed their reconciliation before His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces. That vow before Mr President remains sacrosanct. Therefore, going forward, they must work harmoniously in the interest of the state. The people of Rivers State expect nothing less from them.

4. We use this opportunity to salute the good people of Rivers State for their patience and understanding throughout the period of the emergency rule. It is an attestation of faith in the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, whose proactive action averted the disaster that was about to descend on the state.

5. The indefatigable political leader of Rivers State, the former Governor of the State and Minister of the FCT, Chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, CON, GSSRS, deserves a special mention for his role in mid-wifing the entire reconciliation process. Again, he demonstrated that he was a man with a large heart. He not only bring the parties together but also ensured that the parties went to Mr. President to brief him first hand on the details of their understanding.

6. And to our dear President, His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, we say a very big thank you for bringing Rivers State back from the brink and taking actions to ensure the peace that we now enjoy in the State.

We thank you once again for the confidence reposed in our son, brother, associate, and cherished leader as a member of your cabinet. Your astute resolution of the Rivers crisis is yet another manifestation of your goodwill towards the state.

Mr President, we appreciate you and assure you that you have already captured the hearts of the people of Rivers State and as your administration continues to pursue the Renewed Hope Agenda, you can count on the support of Rivers people at all times.

About 24 hours to the expected return of Sim Fubara as governor of Rivers State, President of the Ijaw National Congress, INC, Prof Benjamin Okaba, has set an agenda for him. As part of the agenda, Okaba wants Fubara to ensure that he revisits projects which were abandoned during the emergency regime.

The INC president has also called for a probe of the regime of retired vice admiral Ibokette-Ekwe Ibas, even as he said Ibas should not wait for anyone to ask him questions about what he did with the public funds under his care.

Hours To End of Emergency Rule, Ibas On Trial

Okaba spoke on Wednesday morning during an interview with Arise News, which was monitored by TNN in Port Harcourt. According to him, Fubara should not bother about any handover report from Ibas, since the suspended governor had nothing to do with his takeover of the affairs of the state.

Rather, Okaba said Ibas should render the account of his stewardship and present his handover notes to the president, Bola Tinubu, who imposed him on the state.

The Ijaw leader lamented the effects of the emergency rule on Rivers State, saying about 10,000 jobs were lost during the period, while the economy nose-dived during the period.

He said the emergency rule resulted in significant losses, including the loss of legislative representation and democratic gains, as the entire state was left in the hands of one man for six months.

He was particularly worried that the N195 billion ring road project was abandoned by Julius Berger, as well as the Trans Kalabari road, with Ibas not able to do anything, leaving the people to suffer.

He urged Fubara to pay attention to genuine reconciliation as he returns to office, while also advising him to assert himself as governor of the state.

The expectation is that Tinubu who had to cut short his overseas trip to return to Nigeria on Tuesday night, would address the nation on Thursday morning, to end the emergency rule regime and restore democratic rule in Rivers State.