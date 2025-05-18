Share

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and former governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has claimed that the suspended Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, remains his “Political son” despite the ongoing political rift in the state.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that President Bola Tinubu recently declared a state of emergency in the state, which led to the suspension of Governor Fubara, the Deputy governor, and all House of Assembly members.

In an interview with BBC Pidgin on Saturday, Wike clarified the nature of the tension that has dominated Rivers State politics since 2023.

Wike, a key figure within the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), who denied that his conflict was directly with Fubara, claimed it stemmed from those allegedly manipulating the suspended governor to act against his political interests.

“That one is not a battle,” Wike stated. “He [Fubara] is my boy, he is my son, why will I fight with him? I’m only fighting against people who want to steal what they did not work for.”

Wike further asserted that the individuals opposing him had underestimated the depth of his political influence.

“When you don’t defeat them, they will think you can’t. Defeat them to the final stage. Now, they are ashamed because they are being defeated. They are the ones pushing Fubara,” he said.

Recall that Fubara has made overtures of reconciliation, including an alleged apology to his former political mentor, Wike.

