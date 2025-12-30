Fubara Redeploys Green From Sports Commissioner To Attorney General

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has redeployed Barrister Christopher Green as the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in a minor reshuffle of the State Executive Council.

Green, until his redeployment, served as Commissioner for Sports.

He is a passionate sports enthusiast and was once the coordinator of Rivers United, the state’s prominent football team.

A statement issued by Dr. Honour Sirawoo, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Communications, said Green will assume his new role immediately.

The state has been without an Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice following the Supreme Court’s February 28 judgment, which nullified the earlier appointment of Mr. Dagogo Iboroma (SAN) as Attorney General.

Governor Fubara has directed that Green continue overseeing the affairs of the Ministry of Sports until a substantive commissioner is appointed.

The statement noted that Green’s redeployment was approved at the last State Executive Council meeting of 2025 as part of the governor’s efforts “to strengthen governance, ensure continuity in service delivery, and enhance efficiency across key ministries.”

“The redeployment marks another strategic move by the Fubara administration as it recalibrates its cabinet to reinforce institutional stability in the wake of recent judicial and political developments in the state,” the statement added.