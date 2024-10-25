Fubara Receives New CP, Says Rivers Has Nothing Against Police

Share

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has received the new Commissioner of Police, CP Mustapha Bala, deployed two weeks ago to the state command at Government House in Port Harcourt, noting that his administration does not nurse any grudges against the Nigeria Police Force despite some of its officers plot to derail governance in the state.

Fubara said that despite the display of unprofessionalism of some police officers, his administration has remained a dependable partner of the police in the quest to ensure the security of the lives and property of all Rivers people.

He said it is for this reason and more that he is receiving the new CP with open hands because the police must continue to collaborate with other sister agencies and the government to fight all forms of crime and criminality persistently.

He said, “I can say that we are receiving you with open hands, that is the truth. We don’t have any option. The worst of you, the worst of Police is still better than the best of criminals.

“So, we need to embrace you, whichever way, because you are our friends. We might have our differences, but the most important thing is that the protection of lives, and the security of the State are your responsibility. So, we must work together not minding issues that we have had in the past.

“But, I need to just set some records straight: This government as it stands today, as it moves on, has no personal problem with the Nigeria Police Force, more especially the Rivers State Command.

“I can boldly say here that not minding whatever had happened in the past, we have lived up to our own responsibility in supporting the Nigeria Police. So, for us to do this, we understand the important role that the police play in our State.”

Fubara assured that his administration will continue to give requisite support to enable the police to succeed in crime fighting, urging them to be professional, and refuse being used against the law and peace of the society.

He added, “I keep saying it at every opportunity I have: I will be the last person that will call any police officer and ask him or her to go and do what is wrong. Even when you are called upon, you need to ask yourself, ask your conscience, what people are telling me to do, is it right?

“You will finish this work and you will live your normal life after service. It is the way you have worked that will determine how you are going to live when you leave the service. Don’t leave the service and start living in fear because of the atrocities that you have committed.”

He insisted: “This State is a very peaceful place. When you were here as Area Commander, you know how the State was then.

“Now that you are back as the CP, it is God who brought you back so that you will play your role in securing the lives and property of the residents of Rivers State. So, perform that role professionally. We will give you all the necessary support.”

Fubara encouraged the police management team to have implementation strategies to advance the community policing pattern he wants to adopt to tackle crime in the State.

He pointed to the fact that people know the criminals disturbing parts of the State because they live in the communities, mothers, fathers, uncles and cousins.

The fight against such criminals, Governor Fubara, said should be aimed at smoking them from their hideouts, adding that if community policing is the right approach, it should be effectively deployed to reduce crime to the barest minimum.

“We cannot completely eliminate crime, that is the truth. In every developing society, crime is one of the issues, but we can try as much as we can to reduce the level of crime and we will support you.

“Let us know your plans towards that because you must have a strategy to go about it. We will give you all the necessary support. I want to say this: you and your management team, please, I want you to start a new relationship. Bygone is bygone, please, let’s work as one.

“Work to protect the interest of Rivers State, not to protect the interest of anybody. The most important thing is Rivers State. If Rivers State is safe and peaceful, you will also be safe too. If there is trouble in the State, you won’t rest. So, we need to come together and make it happen for peace to prevail.”

In his address, the new Commissioner of Police to Rivers State, Mustapha Bala, said he resumed duties two weeks ago and had been attending to other assignments from the headquarters while also getting to understand the working of formations under his leadership.

CP Bala said he undertook the courtesy visit as a peaceful police officer, to formally report to the Governor, seek his blessing and solicit his support in the collective quest to keep Rivers State safe and peaceful for all residents.

