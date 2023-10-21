Fubara Receives Man Who Completed 606km Marathon From Lagos To Rivers

Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara has received a 28-year-old man, Promise Wosu Jr. of Rivers State who completed a 606km marathon trek from Lekki gates in Lagos State to Port Harcourt in Rivers State.

Fubara acknowledged Wosu’s determination to complete the longest distance covered on foot as a commendable attempt at setting a record that proves that Rivers youths are resourceful.

The governor advised youths to stay away from criminality and engage in meaningful ventures while propagating news of productive activities taking place in their immediate communities.

He noted that doing so would be a deliberate attempt by them to showcase the State as a desirable place that promotes the peaceful coexistence of all residents.

Fubara said: “It gives us so much joy this afternoon to hear that one of our youths has also set a record and it is really commendable. We are celebrating you, our brother, Wosu, and every other person who is here, who is doing positive things to advance the State.

“As a government, we will continue to encourage you and others who are doing positive things. By Monday, Wosu will meet with the Chief of Staff, Government House, who will bring him to my office where I will do a special thing for him.”

Fubara stressed the need for everybody, particularly the youths to see Rivers State as their own, which requires them to do things that promote peace, while consciously projecting the State positively to the rest of the world.

“It is upon us to engage in meaningful ventures. It is not always good to hear our news on the bad side. I’m appealing to you to always put those good news out. Don’t use your media platform to disparage the State. At the end of the day, it is your State too.”