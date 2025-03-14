Fubara Proposes Wednesday For Budget Presentation, Writes Rivers Assembly

Share

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, on Friday write to the State House of Assembly, proposing Wednesday, March 19, 2025, as the new date for the presentation of the 2025 state budget.

According to a letter addressed to the Speaker of the Assembly, Rt. Hon. Martin Amaewhule, Fubara recalled his earlier attempt to present the budget on March 12, which was unsuccessful due to being denied entry into the Assembly premises.

The letter formally notified the Speaker of his intention to present the budget on March 19 at 11:00 a.m. or at any other time deemed convenient by the House.

The governor stated that despite prior delivery of a soft copy notice and efforts to submit a hard copy through the clerk, he and his entourage were locked out.

Fubara emphasized that his attempt was in compliance with a Supreme Court judgment, which he noted had also mandated the Assembly to carry out its functions within constitutional boundaries.

He also reminded the Speaker that the House had previously issued a 48-hour ultimatum for the presentation of the budget, even before he was served with a certified true copy of the judgment and enrolled orders.

Governor Fubara reaffirmed his commitment to governance despite the political crisis in the state.

He urged all arms of government to exercise their duties within legal and constitutional frameworks for the good of the people.

Governor Fubara concluded by expressing his hope that the Assembly would consider his request favourably.

