December 13, 2023
Fubara Presents 2024 Budget Amid Rivers Crisis

The Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, on Wednesday, presented the 2024 Appropriation Bill amid the crisis rocking the State House of Assembly.

New Telegraph gathered that Governor Fubara presented the sum of N800 billion to five members of the state House of Assembly loyal to him.

However, the 27 members of the House loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, were not present at the sitting.

This news platform had on Monday reported that the 27 lawmakers recently defected from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress.

Details later…

