Fubara Presents ₦1.1trn 2025 Budget To Four Rivers Assembly Members

The governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminialayi Fubara has presented a 2025 budget proposal of N1.1 trillion to the four-member faction of the Rivers State House of Assembly led by Hon. Victor Oko-Jumbo.

Fubara, who presented the appropriation bill to the House during plenary on Monday, tagged it a “Budget of Inclusive Growth and Development”, amid the ongoing legal tussle over the 2024 budget of N800 billion.

In total, for the 2025 fiscal year, he unveiled the sum of one trillion, one hundred and eighty-eight billion, nine hundred and sixty-two million, seven hundred and thirty-nine thousand, nine hundred and thirty-two, thirty-six Kobo (₦1, 188, 962, 739, 932. 36).

The 2025 budget of N1.1 trillion is N300 billion higher than the 2024 appropriation which stood at N800 billion, and is still being contested by the Martins Ameawhule-led Assembly, which is loyal to Barr. Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The 2025 budget presentation by Fubara is the second since he was elected governor and parted ways with Barr. Nyesom Wike, and confronts the challenge of a legislative tussle

Fubara, who had stormed the Assembly complex with members of his cabinet and other top government officials, cited the 2025 budget as a blueprint for consolidating the achievements of his administration in 2024.

He said that the aim was to pursue a new course for sustainable development that would improve upon the ₦800 billion 2024 budget, which impacted the state’s economic growth and revenue generation.

The governor noted that Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) rose to over ₦250 billion naira, and it’s expected to close at ₦300 billion by the end of the year, marking a record 100% increase over the previous year.

This, alongside ₦300 billion received from the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC), enabled the state to execute transformative projects across sectors.

Fubara said: “The organic increases in our internally generated revenue also show that the State’s domestic economy is on the right path to real and sustainable growth and that it is only a matter of time before we realize our abiding drive for economic self-reliance and sustainability.

“Furthermore, we funded our expenditures and met all our debt repayment obligations for the fiscal year 2024 without taking any new loans as a deliberate strategy to reduce deficit financing in line with our commitment to prudent management of available public funds to ensure real and sustainable economic growth and development.

“Mr Speaker, on the expenditure side, the good news is that the 2024 recurrent budget was fully funded, thereby recording a 100 per cent implementation.

“In addition to fully meeting our salary, gratuity, and overhead obligations, including the continuous payment of arrears to workers, pensioners, and MDAs respectively, we have also implemented the N85,000.00 minimum wage, which is the highest in the country and matched only by Lagos State.

“Similarly, the 2024 capital budget also recorded a very successful implementation with 100 per cent historical performance, in line with our administration’s commitment to transforming the State through extensive infrastructural and human capital development.

“In terms of project execution and delivery, we worked on all the inherited projects and initiated some new legacy projects within the 2024 fiscal year.”

The governor added: “As of today, we have delivered over 30 road projects and numerous schools, health, security, housing, and community development projects across the State.

“Construction work has continued with our flagship road projects, such as, the Port Harcourt dual carriage Ring Road and Bridges, the Elele Umudioga – Egbeda Mmini-Ikiri-Omoku dualization, and the Trans-Kalabari Road, etc.

“In all, we met both our revenue and expenditure targets and substantially achieved our budget objectives for 2024 in terms of expectations, performances, and project delivery despite the macro-economic challenges of the national economy, including the high inflation, the devaluation of the naira, and the prolonged political crisis.”

The proposed 2025 budget comprises Recurrent Expenditure of ₦462 billion and Capital Expenditure ₦678 billion, reflecting a 44% to 56% ratio.

Governor Fubara outlined the expected revenue streams to fund the budget, including ₦264.3 billion from Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), ₦18.2 billion from Statutory Allocation, ₦132.1 billion from Mineral Funds, ₦204.2 billion from Value Added Tax (VAT) and ₦32.2 billion from Refunds Escrow, Paris/ECA, ₦27.5 from Refands from Bank Charges and ₦20.6Bn from Excess Crude Account.

The governor added: “We are also projecting improved contributions from the non-oil sectors to the national economy, including substantial receipts from value-added and exchange gains.

“In addition, we are projecting a GDP growth rate of 3.18% for the State, increasing internally generated revenue to not less than 35% of the total Budget, and reducing the fiscal deficit by limiting if not outright freezing resort to domestic borrowing for budget funding and augmentation.

“Furthermore, we shall expand our internal tax base by bringing more people into the tax net and save money where we can and invest more in the critical sectors that will strengthen the State’s economic foundations and enhance our development.

“We will further improve the ease of doing business and provide incentives to attract local and foreign direct investments into the State to stimulate economic growth, improve internal revenue generation and enhance job creation.”

In his remarks, Speaker Victor Oko-Jumbo lauded Fubara for his vision and commitment to the state’s progress.

