Fubara Pledges To Uphold Rule Of Law, Rivers Interest

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has expressed his commitment to upholding the rule of law, the protection of the rights of the people of the state and to ensure that they can actively participate in the democratic process regardless of political affiliation.

Fubara, in his Democracy Day message delivered in Port Harcourt on Thursday, also pledged to uphold the interest of Rivers at all times and ensure that lives and property are protected.

The governor, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Nelson Chulwudi, pledged to continue defending the state’s interests and to maintain a government that values inclusivity, transparency, and accountability.

The governor also called for “collaboration across political divides to build a society where every citizen is heard, supported to achieve their potential, and encouraged to contribute to collective progress”.

He acknowledged the recent political turbulence in Rivers State, which disrupted democratic governance, noting that it served as a reminder of how delicate democracy can be.

